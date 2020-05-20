Dora Diaz, 94, of Amarillo died May 18, 2020. The Visitation scheduled for Wednesday May 20, 2020 at from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the Rosary starting at 6:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Memorial Services are scheduled for Thursday May 21 at 10:00 am at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 20 to May 21, 2020