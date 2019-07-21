Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorene Davis Kirk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorene Davis Kirk, formerly of Borger, passed away in Spearman, July, 11, 2019, at the age of 96. She was born September 10, 1922 in Los Angeles, CA, to K.I. and Flossie Davis. She attended UCLA, voted UCLA Queen, and graduated with a BA Degree in Art and modern dance in 1946.



She married Buster W Kirk, February 21, 1948. They belonged to the First Methodist Church of Spearman before transferring their membership to the First Methodist Church of Borger.



They made their first home on the family farm and ranch in the Holt Community of Hutchinson Co, TX. They later made their home in Borger, along with a home in Angel Fire, NM. Dorene lived and enjoyed her friends at the Park Central Retirement-Continental Apartments for 11 years before moving to Hansford Manor Nursing Home in Spearman.



Dorene began her carrier in modeling and fashion design in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. She traveled after college to Europe-France and continued to love travel through out her life, whether it was on a cruise or in their motorhome to the Kirk canyon she called "Paradise."



She began her teaching career with "Dorene's Charm and Modeling School" in Borger. She taught PE and Modern Dance from 1959-1969, and Art from 1969-1979. As a teacher, she loved her students and wanted to bring out the best in each one.



Dorene was a gifted water color artist. She loved to dance, swim, exercise, tell stories, and write. She would like to be remembered as a Christian, faithful, hard working, honest, happy, kind, loving, independent, intellectual, and always creative.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2010; and grandson, Tom Benjamin Kirk in 2018.



Dorene is survived by her daughter, Pamela Kirk-Moore and husband Richard Moore, of Angel Fire, NM; son, Randy Kirk and wife Teresa, of Spearman, TX; grandson Dib Kirk and wife Shannon of Spearman, TX; and great-grandsons, Marshall and Sawyer Kirk of Ft. Worth, Tx.



Dorene's last words before drifting off to sleep were, "It's beautiful... my friends are calling for me." Dorene did not wish to have a traditional service and a family memorial will be held in her honor at a future date. Memorials may be made to .

Dorene Davis Kirk, formerly of Borger, passed away in Spearman, July, 11, 2019, at the age of 96. She was born September 10, 1922 in Los Angeles, CA, to K.I. and Flossie Davis. She attended UCLA, voted UCLA Queen, and graduated with a BA Degree in Art and modern dance in 1946.She married Buster W Kirk, February 21, 1948. They belonged to the First Methodist Church of Spearman before transferring their membership to the First Methodist Church of Borger.They made their first home on the family farm and ranch in the Holt Community of Hutchinson Co, TX. They later made their home in Borger, along with a home in Angel Fire, NM. Dorene lived and enjoyed her friends at the Park Central Retirement-Continental Apartments for 11 years before moving to Hansford Manor Nursing Home in Spearman.Dorene began her carrier in modeling and fashion design in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. She traveled after college to Europe-France and continued to love travel through out her life, whether it was on a cruise or in their motorhome to the Kirk canyon she called "Paradise."She began her teaching career with "Dorene's Charm and Modeling School" in Borger. She taught PE and Modern Dance from 1959-1969, and Art from 1969-1979. As a teacher, she loved her students and wanted to bring out the best in each one.Dorene was a gifted water color artist. She loved to dance, swim, exercise, tell stories, and write. She would like to be remembered as a Christian, faithful, hard working, honest, happy, kind, loving, independent, intellectual, and always creative.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2010; and grandson, Tom Benjamin Kirk in 2018.Dorene is survived by her daughter, Pamela Kirk-Moore and husband Richard Moore, of Angel Fire, NM; son, Randy Kirk and wife Teresa, of Spearman, TX; grandson Dib Kirk and wife Shannon of Spearman, TX; and great-grandsons, Marshall and Sawyer Kirk of Ft. Worth, Tx.Dorene's last words before drifting off to sleep were, "It's beautiful... my friends are calling for me." Dorene did not wish to have a traditional service and a family memorial will be held in her honor at a future date. Memorials may be made to . Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 21 to July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations