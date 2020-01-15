Doris Annette Bollinger Lohse, 77 formerly of Dumas, passed away on December 27, 2019. A memorial service will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church in Dumas with Brad Foster, former pastor of the church officiating. There will be a visitation at 914 Phillips Dr on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:30-8:00 pm. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.
Doris was preceded in death by husband, Doug in 2005; father Alonzo Earl Bollinger and mother Anna Mae Vandergriff Bollinger; five sisters, Alma Henson, Almedia McDaniel, Anne Madison, Rose Cooper and June Ruth Bollinger; three brothers, Earl Bollinger, Norman Bollinger and Perry Joe Bollinger.
Doris is survived by daughter, Kim Palser and Scott of Dumas, and daughter, Karissa Estes and Chad of Bushland; grandchildren, Andrew Palser of Dumas, Alyssa Holguin and Edward of Carlsbad, NM and Harli Estes of Bushland. One brother Don Bollinger and Dottie of Titusville, FL; one sister Carol LaChance and Terry of Fredericktown, MO and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to The Craig for taking such great care of our mom!
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020