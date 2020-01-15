Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Annette Bolinger Lohse. View Sign Service Information Morrison Funeral Directors 1015 Dumas Ave Dumas , TX 79029 (806)-935-4646 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Annette Bollinger Lohse, 77 formerly of Dumas, passed away on December 27, 2019. A memorial service will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church in Dumas with Brad Foster, former pastor of the church officiating. There will be a visitation at 914 Phillips Dr on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:30-8:00 pm. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.



Doris was preceded in death by husband, Doug in 2005; father Alonzo Earl Bollinger and mother Anna Mae Vandergriff Bollinger; five sisters, Alma Henson, Almedia McDaniel, Anne Madison, Rose Cooper and June Ruth Bollinger; three brothers, Earl Bollinger, Norman Bollinger and Perry Joe Bollinger.



Doris is survived by daughter, Kim Palser and Scott of Dumas, and daughter, Karissa Estes and Chad of Bushland; grandchildren, Andrew Palser of Dumas, Alyssa Holguin and Edward of Carlsbad, NM and Harli Estes of Bushland. One brother Don Bollinger and Dottie of Titusville, FL; one sister Carol LaChance and Terry of Fredericktown, MO and several nieces and nephews.



A special thanks to The Craig for taking such great care of our mom!





