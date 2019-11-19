Doris Carver, 88, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Doris was born March 18, 1931, in Amarillo to Fonzie and Marie Roberts. Following graduation from Amarillo High School she attended WT. She then married Max Carver on November 10, 1951.
She was a loving Christian woman who was passionate about her family, animals, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max; and a grandson, Chad Barclay.
Survivors include two daughters, Jackie Barclay and husband Harold, and Jan Carver, all of Amarillo; a granddaughter, April Buchanan, of Amarillo; and five great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Carson, Caitlynn, Kambri and Jett.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019