Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727

Doris Harris Kenyon passed away on April 19, 2020, of natural causes. She was born April 8, 1931 in Amarillo, Texas, and graduated from Amarillo High School in 1949.



She married her high school sweetheart, J. Wayne Kenyon. He was the love of her life for 60 years, and they are now together again!



She spent her adult life caring for others as a nurse, and then teaching students kindness and how to do the same.



She graduated from Northwest Texas School of Nursing in 1969, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1976, and a Masters of Science degree in 1980. She was an Associate Professor of Nursing at Amarillo College from 1977 until her retirement in 1994. She was active in many areas of the nursing profession and served on several boards throughout her career.



Doris was a kind and gentle soul with a quick wit and quirky sense of humor. She loved the Lord with all her heart, soul, strength and mind. She was a long time member of West Amarillo Christian Church and Hillside Christian Church. She served her Lord and Savior all her life and was welcomed into Heaven with open arms. Well done, good and faithful servant.



She is survived by a daughter, Karla Kenyon Greene, of Amarillo, a granddaughter, Malia and husband, Ridge Miller, of Van Alstyne, Texas. A grandson, Dylan Greene and wife, Constance, of Red River, New Mexico. She is also survived by a sister, Carolyn and husband, Alfred Pickering, of Kernersville, North Carolina, daughter-in-love, Janey Wing Kenyon of Story, Wyoming, and several nieces and nephews.



Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride a joy! McKenzie Greene, Korben Greene, Kinley Greene, and Dace Miller.



Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren think she was the world's best Mom and Mema. She is preceded in death by her husband, J. Wayne Kenyon, and son, Stephen W. Kenyon.



To the Craig Memory Care Unit, we want to express our sincere appreciation and gratefulness for their dedication and tenderness while she made this transition.



A memorial service celebrating her life will be announced at a later date. Memorials in her name can be sent to BSA Hospice in Amarillo, Texas.





