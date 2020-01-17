Doris J. Shadix (1945 - 2020)
Service Information
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX
79110
(806)-352-2727
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Obituary
Doris J. Shadix, 74, of Amarillo died January 14, 2020.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.

Doris was born November 12, 1945 in Pampa, Texas. She enjoyed going to church.

She is preceded in death by her son, David R. Shadix.

Doris is survived by her husband, Glenn, her mother, Eva Gene Ivie, and one grandchild.

www.schoolerfuneralhome.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
