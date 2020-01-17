Doris J. Shadix, 74, of Amarillo died January 14, 2020.
Graveside service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.
Doris was born November 12, 1945 in Pampa, Texas. She enjoyed going to church.
She is preceded in death by her son, David R. Shadix.
Doris is survived by her husband, Glenn, her mother, Eva Gene Ivie, and one grandchild.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020