Doris Jane Barnett, 81 of Friona passed away on April 26, 2020 surrounded by her family after a short illness. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.



She will best be remembered for the amazing mother, grandmother and friend that she was to so many. She lived a selfless life, always focusing on others and their needs. Doris was born in Hereford, Texas to Granville and Irene McFarland on March 21, 1939. She was raised in Friona, Texas and attended the Friona schools. She was a high school twirler, Homecoming Queen, and it is in high school that she met the love of her life, Wesley Barnett. They were married just short of 60 years, raised five children which grew into 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was lovingly known as Grammy. She loved her family dearly and loved traveling around to see the events that were taking place in their lives.



Doris received the Chamber of Commerce "Woman of the Year "Award in 1997. She was involved in United Methodist Women, the Friona United Methodist choir, and served on the committee for funeral dinners at the church. Years ago, she took the weekly taped sermon to the elderly and those that were unable to leave their homes. Doris was a BSA Hospice Volunteer for several years and received the "Volunteer of the Year" award.



Doris loved quilting. Her legacy will live on through the quilts that family and friends have received over the years. She frequently attended quilting shows, having won many awards and ribbons for her work. She loved going to Celeste, Texas to quilting retreats where she received quilting instruction and sewed all day long.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Barnett; her parents, Granville and Irene McFarland; two sisters, Janice McFarland and Gay Clarke; and one sister-in-law, Betty Douglas.



Doris is survived by her five children, four daughters-in-law and one son-in-law; Chris (Renae) of San Angelo, Texas; Kyle (Melissa) of Salt Lake City, Utah; Kim (Scott) of Aubrey, Texas; Ricky (Erin) of Friona, Texas; and David (Heather) of Little Rock, Arkansas; sister Lunell Horton of Friona, Texas; brother John McFarland of Austin, Texas; brother David McFarland of Smithville, Texas; sister-in-law Judy Davis of Irving, Texas. Grandchildren are Morgan Lane, Macy (Harvey) Williams, John, Kyle Jr., Delaney, Zach, Emily, Josh, Kendall, Wes, Grace, May and great-grandchildren Emma and Claire Lane. There are also numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Friona United Methodist Choir Fund in memory of Doris Barnett, 301 East 8th Street, Friona Texas 79035.



