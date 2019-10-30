Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Jane Burke-Love. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Jane Burke-Love, 62, passed away in Amarillo, Texas on September 5th. Jane was born on January 31, 1957 in Graham, Texas to the late J.D. Burke and Barbara Wood-Burke.



Jane graduated from Graham High School in 1975. She then attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. Jane's greatest passion was reading and she made a career she loved as a book buyer. Her love for travel took her to New York City, where she would live and work for many years and always consider home. She worked for Barnes and Noble and considered her coworkers family. Jane was a loyal supporter of Women's Rights andwas an active member of the Democratic party. She inherited her enthusiasm for politics from her mother, Barbara. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



Survivors include her son, Matthew Hubbell of Amarillo, Texas; brother Danny Burke of Suzhou, China; niece, Danielle Tyler and husband Ryan of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nephew, Andrew Burke of Wichita Falls, Texas; and many cousins and countless friends.



There will be a memorial service at the Morrison Funeral Home Chapel in Graham, Texas on November 3, 2019 at 2: 00PM.



Memorials can be made to the J.D Burke Scholarship Fund at Graham High School.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019

