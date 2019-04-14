Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Jean Wilkinson. View Sign

Doris Jean Wilkinson, born December 31, 1928, from Amarillo, who lived her later years in Tarpon Springs Florida, died Tuesday Morning, April 3rd, 2019, at home, peacefully, surrounded by family. Jean joins her husband Norris Wilkinson with whom she spent 40 years in Amarillo. Jean was an artist, author and designer of The Family Circle publication and an accountant for several different businesses. She leaves behind her only son, Rex Wilkinson and his wife, Tina Wilkinson; her 4 grandchildren and their spouses; 8 great grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry Curb, and wife, Cheryl Curb. Services will be held at Trinity Fellowship in Amarillo, in mid July. Details are to follow. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be made in her name to: Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, designation - Cancer Survivorship Center.

Doris Jean Wilkinson, born December 31, 1928, from Amarillo, who lived her later years in Tarpon Springs Florida, died Tuesday Morning, April 3rd, 2019, at home, peacefully, surrounded by family. Jean joins her husband Norris Wilkinson with whom she spent 40 years in Amarillo. Jean was an artist, author and designer of The Family Circle publication and an accountant for several different businesses. She leaves behind her only son, Rex Wilkinson and his wife, Tina Wilkinson; her 4 grandchildren and their spouses; 8 great grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry Curb, and wife, Cheryl Curb. Services will be held at Trinity Fellowship in Amarillo, in mid July. Details are to follow. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be made in her name to: Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, designation - Cancer Survivorship Center. http://www.hcfamarillo.org/24-hours-in-the-canyon.html Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close