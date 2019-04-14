Doris Jean Wilkinson, born December 31, 1928, from Amarillo, who lived her later years in Tarpon Springs Florida, died Tuesday Morning, April 3rd, 2019, at home, peacefully, surrounded by family. Jean joins her husband Norris Wilkinson with whom she spent 40 years in Amarillo. Jean was an artist, author and designer of The Family Circle publication and an accountant for several different businesses. She leaves behind her only son, Rex Wilkinson and his wife, Tina Wilkinson; her 4 grandchildren and their spouses; 8 great grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry Curb, and wife, Cheryl Curb. Services will be held at Trinity Fellowship in Amarillo, in mid July. Details are to follow. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be made in her name to: Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, designation - Cancer Survivorship Center. http://www.hcfamarillo.org/24-hours-in-the-canyon.html
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019