Doris Kent "Deke" Kendrick, age 94, of Friona passed away on December 3rd, 2020 in her family home. Viewing will be from 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, December 7, 2020 in the Ron Smiley Memorial Chapel of HANSARD FAMILY with Celebration of Life Graveside Services scheduled for 2:30 P.M. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the Friona Cemetery with Rev. Skip Hodges, officiating. Burial will follow in the Friona Cemetery by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.
Deke was born on February 9th of 1926, in Amarillo, Texas to the late Joe and Ethel Shields. Deke graduated from Amarillo High School and attended Cottey College and Arizona State University before marrying Horace "Pudge" Kendrick on October 24th, 1947. Deke and Pudge founded Kendrick Oil Company together in 1951. Deke's devotion to the Lord and her constant quest for knowledge were evident through the life she led in Friona. She taught Sunday School at the First United Methodist Church and also served as a church musician. She was an avid reader and was a member of the Modern Study Club. She was named Woman of the Year by the Friona Chamber of Commerce. She was a born hostess who used her gifts to make those around her feel welcomed and loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband Pudge Kendrick and her son James Rex Kendrick.
The legacy Deke leaves includes her son Daniel Kendrick, and his wife Pamela, of Friona and her daughter Sally Messenger, and her husband Jay, of Muleshoe and five grandchildren, Andrew and Casey Kendrick of Lubbock, Matthew and Tara Kendrick of Lubbock, Amanda and Phillip Shelton of Chattanooga, Suzanne and Jeff King of Muleshoe, and Jennifer Kendrick of Lubbock. Her love for her family was most apparent when she was being Gigi to her eight great-grandchildren Mallory, Avery, Jacob, Rylan, Camry, Isla, Reed, and Rex.
The family would like to express their highest gratitude to those who have cared for Deke in her later years including Natalia Costas, Linda Rice, Judy Nightingale, Faustina Carrillo and Angie Gonzalez along with Bluebonnet Hospice and Carol Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Parmer Paws, PO Box 333, Friona, Texas 79035.
"The Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore." Psalms 121: 8