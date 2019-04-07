Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Lewis Vechan. View Sign

Doris Lewis Vechan, 90, of Amarillo, died on April, 5, 2019.



Memorial services will be at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Doris was born on November 27, 1928 to John W. Lewis, Jr. and Vera Dickerson Lewis in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She graduated high school from Ashley Hall in Charleston, South Carolina and Duke University where she served as president of Delta Gamma Sorority. She married Raymond Vechan, Jr. in 1950 at Carlsbad New Mexico. They lived in various cities in the state of Texas finally retiring in Amarillo. She taught Special Education for 22 years, in AISD at Whittier elementary. Before teaching she volunteered in the school district, served as PTA president and was a lifetime member of P.T.A. She also helped with scouting and taught Sunday school. She and her husband delivered "Meals-on-Wheels".



She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Iota and served as president. She enjoyed music and playing bridge. She was proud of her children and grandchildren. Her husband was her best friend and dearly loved.



She is survived by her husband, Raymond Vechan, son, Chris Vechan and his wife Cindy; daughter, Shelley Porter and her husband Gary, four grandchildren, Eric and Ryan Vechan, Lora Griser and Addison Snyder; and five great-grandchildren, Faith and Sam Vechan, Ezra and Wren Snyder, and Park Griser.



