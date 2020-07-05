Doris Winnifred Braddock, formerly of Clarendon, passed peacefully with her children by her side in Pampa on Wednesday, July 01, 2020 at the age of 95.Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon with Dale Meadows officiating.Viewing will be Monday from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM at the funeral home.Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon.Doris was born November 27, 1924 in Cape Town, South Africa, to Henry and Louise Ing. She grew up in Cape Town the oldest of eight children. She moved to the United States at the age of 18. She married Wesley William "Shorty" Braddock in 1949. Doris worked various jobs, was a homemaker, and retired after working as a medication aid for 23 years at Clarendon Medical Center.She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and four brothers; her sons Robert Wayne Braddock and Steven Keith Braddock; and her husband "Shorty" whom she was married to for 56 years.She is survived by a brother John In of Cape Town South Africa, her daughter Pat and husband Ben Ford of Pampa, Texas, her daughter Dorothy and husband Scott Hahn of Canyon, Texas, and her son Dennis and wife Jamie Braddock of Pampa, Texas, 5 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Coronado Health Care and Interim Hospice nurses for the love and care shown to Doris.