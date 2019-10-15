Dorothy Louise Barfield was born January 23, 1945 in Burleson County, TX, to Mr. James Dozier and Leanna Glover. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters; LaCora Miller and Christy Rena (Rufus) Lackey, grandchildren; Octavius Shawnque Myle, Patrick Jashawn (Ashton) Brown, Briana Nicole Lackey, siblings; Hayward (Helen) Glover, Sarah (KC) Session, Carol Christian, Rachel (James) Traylor, Leon Glover, Olivia Jenkins, Dan (Barbara), and Jimmy (Sheila) Glover and a host of great-great grandchildren and family and friends. Viewing will be held Wednesday, October 16th from 5PM-6PM at Golden Gate Mortuary Chapel of Angels. Services will be held Thursday, October 17th at 11AM at New Light Ministries, 1001 NE 24 Ave, Amarillo, TX. To view the full obit and sign the guestbook visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019