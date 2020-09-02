Dorothy (Dot) Berry Hefley, 88, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, was called to her eternal home on August 27, 2020. She entered this world on January 7, 1932, in Canyon, Texas, born to Alva and Lydia Berry.
Dot's love for her family, her quiet strength, her grace and gentle spirit exemplifies the poised dignity she exhibited throughout her life. As we miss her, we will forever cherish her legacy of love and example of a life lived with loving purpose.
Survivors include sons - Mike and wife Deedee of Austin, Rick and wife Dianna of El Paso, Tim and wife Rachel of Lampasas; four beautiful grandchildren - Josh, Ricay, Ransom and Katlyn; and sister Evelyn, brother Bruce and wife LaQuita.
She was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, Dick (of 68 years) her parents, and her brother, Kenneth.
A memorial and celebration of her life will be held at Palo Duro Canyon in early spring 2021.
Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
