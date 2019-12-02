Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Chisum. View Sign Service Information Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors - Pampa 600 N Ward Pampa , TX 79065 (806)-665-2323 Memorial service 10:00 AM Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors - Pampa 600 N Ward Pampa , TX 79065 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Chisum, 82, of Pampa, passed away November 23, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee.



Private family graveside services will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel, with John Curry, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.







Born October 2, 1937 in Bowie to George and Mina Benham, Dorothy moved to Pampa, Texas at the age of three years old. She married Jack W. Chisum on August 12, 1955 at First Christian Church in Pampa, three years after meeting him at a square dance club. She worked as a secretary for Farm Bureau Insurance for twelve years, then staying home to serve as a co-pilot for Jack's many plane trips for business or pleasure until his death in 2016. They enjoyed taking their grandchildren whenever possible.



Dorothy prided herself on her creativity, and showed it through her painting with acrylics, sewing and tailoring clothing for her family, and various forms of needlework. Dorothy enjoyed landscaping her garden, which eventually included a pond and led to enthusiastic involvement in the Las Pampas Pond Club. Dorothy was involved in the Pampa Youth and Community Center water aerobics for many years, and stayed active in various community events, particularly at the Woody Guthrie Center, throughout her life.



At Dorothy's passing, she was surrounded by her daughters, Carla Chisum and Dana Cargill, and her son-in-law, Kenneth Cargill. She is survived by her grandchildren; Cameron and Candace Cargill of Knoxville, TN, and Jacklyn Cargill of Roanoke, VA; her great-grandchildren, Jack and Jemma Cargill of Knoxville, TN; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Maureen Benham, Gertrude and Barry Weikel, Warren and Omega Chisum, and Ruth and Jerry Carter; and a bevy of nieces and nephews.



