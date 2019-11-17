Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean Rhodes Sims Wilson. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX 79015 (806)-655-2111 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX 79015 View Map Service 11:00 AM Comanche Trail Church of Christ Graveside service 3:00 PM Happy Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jean Rhodes Sims Wilson, 90, of Amarillo passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.



Services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Comanche Trail Church of Christ with Jerry Klein, officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 P.M. at the Happy Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at Brooks Chapel in Canyon.



Dorothy was born on May 19, 1929, in Duncan, Oklahoma to Thomas and Nannie Ellison Rhodes. She graduated from West Texas A&M Normal College with a bachelor's degree in business. In 1950, she married Burl Sims. He preceded her in death in April of 1983. She married Fred Wilson in January of 1991. He preceded her in death in October of 2017.



She was a member of the Comanche Trail Church of Christ and the Happy Church of Christ.



Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed quilting. She made many quilts over the years for the Children's Homes.



She was also preceded in death by her parents.



Survivors include her brother, Thomas Rhodes of Amarillo; five children, Susan Moudy and husband Mark of Happy, Mike Sims and wife Dalene of Happy, Pat Sims and wife Suzanne of Dumas, Doug Sims and wife Donna of Amarillo, Scott Sims and wife Tina of Bushland; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and her bonus children, Fred Wilson, Jr. of Lubbock, Tom Wilson of Valley De Oro, and Janice Cathey of Amarillo.



The family suggests memorials be made to the High Plains Children's Home, PO Box 7448, Amarillo, TX 79114.





