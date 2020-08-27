1/1
Dorothy Jefferson
1934 - 2020
On October 4, 1934, God blessed Ira and Ella (Carne) McCoy in Mart, Texas, with their eighth addition to their family, Dorothy. She was affectionally known as "Short Momma."

"Short Momma" is survived by her nine children; Craig (Bell), Charles Jr., Frankie (Brenda) of Amarillo, Renee (Frank) of Dallas, Texas, Rosland, Dorothy Jean of Amarillo, Texas. Her two adopted sons Are Ronnie Mallory of Amarillo, Texas and Charles (Pam) Wooten of Dallas, Texas, and an adopted Daughter Jackie Jefferson of Amarillo, Texas, twenty one grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Viewing will be held Friday, August 28th from 5PM-6PM at Golden Gate Mortuary and funeral service will be held Saturday, August 29th at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. To view the full obit, send flowers, and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
