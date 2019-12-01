Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Lee (Ferrell) Khoury. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Dorothy Lee Ferrell Khoury, age 98, of Amarillo passed away early Saturday morning, November 30, 2019 in her residence.



Visitation will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 3 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Interment will be at Llano Cemetery.



She was born October 9, 1921 in the small town of Gallatin, Tennessee to the late Lovie and Frank Ferrell.



In Dottie's younger years, she excelled in school, sports and social organizations. In her senior year of high school, she was voted the most beautiful of her senior class. Dottie worked in Gallatin at Randy's Record Store with Randy Wood that later founded the famous Dot Records which was named in honor of Dottie Ferrell.



After World War II and moving to Amarillo, she was busy raising her children, volunteering for 41 years as a pink lady of St. Anthony's Hospital Auxillary and helping with the family business, Khoury's House of Carpet.



She was born and raised a Southern Belle never lost her accent, charm, and hospitality. She loved all the holidays, especially Christmas. She spent many hours wrapping gifts, making candies and sweets and decorating her home. She hand-wrote each card up until this last holiday season.



She was a member of the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and loved attending services. Her and her family have been extremely grateful to the volunteers that brought communion to her home over the past year as her health declined, making it difficult to attend services.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Arthur Khoury; her son Richard "Dick" Khoury of Amarillo and her sister, Love Kirsch of Gallatin, Tennessee.



She was a loving Mother and MeMaw that led by example to her daughter, Sandra Blandford; her grandchildren, Shelly McGee and husband Mark of Amarillo; Mistie Allison and husband Brian of Amarillo; Jillian Dougherty and husband Jeff of Raymore, MO and Taylor Khoury of Golden, CO; her great grandchildren, Maggie, Justin, Mason, Barrett, Ebby, Axel and Levi; Aunt to Carolyn Kirsch of Venice, FL and Ben Kirsch of Gallatin, TN.



A special thanks to the nurses, social workers and aides of BSA Hospice; to the many family and friends that lent their time, love, support and assistance during her declining health and to her furry companion Max that never left her side.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church



