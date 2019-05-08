Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Louise (Lykke) Post. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Louise (Lykke) Post, 96, of Amarillo passed away May 5, 2019.



Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Bill Ivins officiating. Burial will be in Llano East Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Dorothy was born October 12, 1922, to Albert and Anna Lykke in Grand Island, Nebraska.



She married Jerald B. Post on September 10, 1947. She loved her family passionately and her family loved her with the same intensity. She will be missed.



She was preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Post.



She is survived by her husband, Jerald B. (Jerry) Post; daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia (Patty) and Terry Ingram, and Virginia (Ginger) and Gary Marable; grandchildren, Angela Ingram, Brian Ingram, Eric Marable and wife Jennifer K. Marable, Jennifer R. Marable and husband Presheet Patkar, Ian Marable, and Blake Marable; and five great-grandchildren, Henry and Jack Milberger, Wyatt Hirsch, Levi and Noelle Marable.



