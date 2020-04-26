Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mundt. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Viewing 10:00 AM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Graveside service Sayre-Doxey Cemetery Sayre , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Mundt, 88, of Amarillo died April 21, 2020.



Graveside services were held in Sayre, OK. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Dorothy was born on November 25, 1931 in Sayre, Oklahoma to Harry and Dollie Shelley. She graduated from Erick High School in 1950. At the University of Oklahoma, she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education.



On December 27, 1954, she married the love of her life Werner Frederick Mundt. Early in her career, she taught fifth grade and would later substitute teach. Dorothy was a faithful and devoted wife during the 24 years of Werner's naval career. During this time, she held various positions in The Naval Officers Club and The Naval Academy Women's Club.



Upon moving to Amarillo, she was active in the Alpha Delta Pi alumni group in which she was the treasurer. She was very proud of the organization's involvement with the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo. Dorothy was also active in New Neighbors of Amarillo and various bridge groups.



Together with Werner, she was active in Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) and attended Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bridge, traveling and attending OU football games. She was a devout wife and mother and loved spending time with her grandsons. She will be greatly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Dollie Shelley; her parents-in-law, Fred and Beata Mundt; her son Frederick Richard "Rick" Mundt; her brother-in-law Willis Mundt; and her husband of 57 years Werner Mundt.



She is survived by a daughter, Shelley Mullarkey and husband Steve of Katy, TX; two grandsons, Kyle and Craig Mullarkey; a sister-in-law Dorothy Mundt of Green Valley, AZ; a niece Carla Mundt of Green Valley, AZ; and a nephew Philip Mundt of Chapel Hill, NC; as well as many cousins and friends.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the following organizations of your choice: Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation or .



Online condolences may be shared at





Dorothy Mundt, 88, of Amarillo died April 21, 2020.Graveside services were held in Sayre, OK. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Dorothy was born on November 25, 1931 in Sayre, Oklahoma to Harry and Dollie Shelley. She graduated from Erick High School in 1950. At the University of Oklahoma, she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education.On December 27, 1954, she married the love of her life Werner Frederick Mundt. Early in her career, she taught fifth grade and would later substitute teach. Dorothy was a faithful and devoted wife during the 24 years of Werner's naval career. During this time, she held various positions in The Naval Officers Club and The Naval Academy Women's Club.Upon moving to Amarillo, she was active in the Alpha Delta Pi alumni group in which she was the treasurer. She was very proud of the organization's involvement with the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo. Dorothy was also active in New Neighbors of Amarillo and various bridge groups.Together with Werner, she was active in Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) and attended Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bridge, traveling and attending OU football games. She was a devout wife and mother and loved spending time with her grandsons. She will be greatly missed.She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Dollie Shelley; her parents-in-law, Fred and Beata Mundt; her son Frederick Richard "Rick" Mundt; her brother-in-law Willis Mundt; and her husband of 57 years Werner Mundt.She is survived by a daughter, Shelley Mullarkey and husband Steve of Katy, TX; two grandsons, Kyle and Craig Mullarkey; a sister-in-law Dorothy Mundt of Green Valley, AZ; a niece Carla Mundt of Green Valley, AZ; and a nephew Philip Mundt of Chapel Hill, NC; as well as many cousins and friends.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the following organizations of your choice: Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation or .Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Schooler Funeral Home Amarillo , TX (806) 352-2727 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.