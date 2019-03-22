Dorothy Shawhart, 86, of Amarillo died March 19, 2019. Dorothy Shawhart, 86 of Amarillo died March 19, 2019 Funeral services will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Dr. Hal Rogers officiating in the Cox Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday March 22, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. COX FUNERAL HOME , Amarillo
