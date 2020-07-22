Dorothy "Dottie" Stroud Witthar, 80, of Amarillo, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Amarillo. Memorial Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Trinity Fellowship Church with Pastor Kyle Wilkinson officiating. Dottie was born June 6, 1940, to Edward and Francis Stroud in Laredo, Texas. She married her husband Kenneth on March 16, 1977, in Carson City, Nevada. Dottie was a member of Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo for several years and was highly involved in her life group Sunday school class. She was an avid traveler. Her favorite destinations were Australia, Iceland, and Russia. Dottie worked as a psychiatric nurse for the prison system at the Clements Unit for 14 years. After retirement, she volunteered as a missionary for the Bethesda outreach center and enjoyed helping others in need. Dottie loved working outdoors in her yard and making a beautiful garden for her home. She was known for her green thumb. She also enjoyed her African gray bird "George" whom she always gave special attention to. She loved her family and friends, always getting out and being active. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Patricia Morganti, Agnes Gaherty, and Stella Carlisle. Her sister Nancy Jaurequi of California passed away just two days after Dottie. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Witthar of the home; one daughter, Bernie Gustavsen and husband Robert; one son, Jamie Leroy Paul both of California; four step-sons, Luke Witthar and wife Grace, Matthew Witthar, Ramond Witthar and wife Mandy, Alex Witthar and wife Patricia all of California; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Barth and husband Phil of California, Rita Durbin and husband Roy of Colorado, and Regina Kimball and husband Paul of Canyon; one brother-in-law, Larry Witthar and wife Shawna of Amarillo; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Survivors also include a host of additional family and friends.