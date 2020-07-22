1/1
Dorothy Stroud "Dottie" Witthar
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dottie" Stroud Witthar, 80, of Amarillo, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Amarillo. Memorial Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Trinity Fellowship Church with Pastor Kyle Wilkinson officiating. Dottie was born June 6, 1940, to Edward and Francis Stroud in Laredo, Texas. She married her husband Kenneth on March 16, 1977, in Carson City, Nevada. Dottie was a member of Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo for several years and was highly involved in her life group Sunday school class. She was an avid traveler. Her favorite destinations were Australia, Iceland, and Russia. Dottie worked as a psychiatric nurse for the prison system at the Clements Unit for 14 years. After retirement, she volunteered as a missionary for the Bethesda outreach center and enjoyed helping others in need. Dottie loved working outdoors in her yard and making a beautiful garden for her home. She was known for her green thumb. She also enjoyed her African gray bird "George" whom she always gave special attention to. She loved her family and friends, always getting out and being active. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Patricia Morganti, Agnes Gaherty, and Stella Carlisle. Her sister Nancy Jaurequi of California passed away just two days after Dottie. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Witthar of the home; one daughter, Bernie Gustavsen and husband Robert; one son, Jamie Leroy Paul both of California; four step-sons, Luke Witthar and wife Grace, Matthew Witthar, Ramond Witthar and wife Mandy, Alex Witthar and wife Patricia all of California; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Barth and husband Phil of California, Rita Durbin and husband Roy of Colorado, and Regina Kimball and husband Paul of Canyon; one brother-in-law, Larry Witthar and wife Shawna of Amarillo; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Survivors also include a host of additional family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Trinity Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved