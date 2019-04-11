Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Williams) Wilson. View Sign

Dorothy Williams Wilson was born October 28,1950 in Rule, TX to the late James Edward Williams and Annie Mae Jefferson Williams. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church before rededicating her life to Jesus Christ at Carter Chapel CME Church. Dorothy was loved by many neighborhood children. She always kept her door open for a warm meal and motherly advice to many neighborhood children. She leaves behind to cherish her legacy; Son James Williams Sr., Daughters Annie Mae (Jermaine)Patterson, Elizabeth (Dennelle)Freeman, Tonya (Tracey)Matthews, Rivetta Brinegar, Ballard "Bill" Williams of Montana, Sister-in-laws Barbara Williams of Lufkin, TX ,Mary Williams of Rule, TX, grandchildren 17, great grandchildren 32, great-great grand kid 1, and host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held Friday, April 12th from 5pm-7pm at Golden Gate Mortuary, 1416 N. Hughes, Amarillo, TX and funeral services will be Saturday, April 13th at 11 am at Carter Chapel CME Church, W 2nd St., Amarillo, TX.





