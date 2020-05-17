Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dortha Darlene (McLeod) Callaway. View Sign Service Information Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-358-0441 Send Flowers Obituary

Dortha Darlene Callaway, 91, of Amarillo passed away peacefully in her home on May 8, 2020.



"I will hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in Heaven. Mother, Mema, Friend, when needed she was there, no questions asked."



Services are pending at this time. Please check



Dortha was born March 27, 1929 in Spearman, Texas to Oscar Overton and Thelma (Harris) McLeod. She worked for the Amarillo Independent School District as a Food Service Clerk until she retired.



The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of BSA Hospice Care of the Southwest, Rebecca, Amanda, Sandra, and all of her beloved friends at Northwest Village.



Dortha is preceded in death by her beloved Lloyd Callaway, both parents, and brother Bill McLeod. Those left to cherish her memories are sons Harold and wife Kim of Carrollton, Texas, and Bobby and wife Rita of Laguna Woods, California, daughters Connie Roberts of Redlands, California and Thelma Hays and husband David of Amarillo, Texas; 9 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren as well as many other loving family and dear friends.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 17 to May 18, 2020

