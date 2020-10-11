Doug Tyler, 85, of Amarillo died October 7, 2020.
Rosary will be said at 6:00pm, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00am, Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S. Georgia St.
Doug was born November 24, 1934 in Snyder, Oklahoma to William and Edith Tyler. Doug and Velma met at the young ages of 9 and 12 and maintained a friendship until getting married later on June 11, 1955. Doug was a good man who loved Velma, whom he lived his life for. Family was the most important thing to Doug. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles and serving the community. With a servant's heart, Doug also served the United States in the Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Bill and Benny.
Doug is survived by his wife, Velma Tyler; many nieces and nephews; and their special friends, the Nies family.
The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of your choice
.
