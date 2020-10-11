1/1
Doug Tyler
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doug's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doug Tyler, 85, of Amarillo died October 7, 2020.

Rosary will be said at 6:00pm, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00am, Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S. Georgia St.

Doug was born November 24, 1934 in Snyder, Oklahoma to William and Edith Tyler. Doug and Velma met at the young ages of 9 and 12 and maintained a friendship until getting married later on June 11, 1955. Doug was a good man who loved Velma, whom he lived his life for. Family was the most important thing to Doug. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles and serving the community. With a servant's heart, Doug also served the United States in the Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Bill and Benny.

Doug is survived by his wife, Velma Tyler; many nieces and nephews; and their special friends, the Nies family.

The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved