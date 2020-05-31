Douglas Lewis, D.O. passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was 58, but looked 45. Men envied his hair and women gathered for his smile.
He was born April 26, 1962 in Michigan and grew up in Colorado, where he embodied a mountain spirit. Given any chance, he dashed to Taos to off-road in his Jeep or snowmobile the weekend away. He loved making memories of family fun on the mountain. He also cherished the annual camping trip with his junior high buddies where they roughed it under the stars with campfires and tents.
He completed his undergraduate education in Biology at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and graduated with a Doctor of Osteopathy from Des Moines University of Osteopathic Medicine in Iowa in 1991. In medical school he met Beverly, a fellow student, who became the love of his life. They married in Jamaica and began building their family after graduation. Doug completed his neurology residency and neuro-electrophysiology fellowship training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI. Doug and Beverly moved to Amarillo in 1997, added a third son to the brood, and began their respective medical careers.
Doug was well-known in his neurology practice for his integrity, dedication to excellence in medical care, and kindness to his patients. He steadfastly labored to diagnose, manage, and cure those who sought his care, while gently guiding some to the end of life after relentless disease. He felt humble appreciation towards his patients, always honored at the privilege to care for them. Dr. Lewis shared his love of neurology by teaching medical students and residents. Most importantly, he showed them how to be compassionate and inquisitive. He was active in state and national neurological societies and was currently the president-elect of the Texas Neurologic Society.
Not only was Doug generous with his time and knowledge, he freely shared loud music from his office. His never-ending playlist of 70's and 80's rock often sparked micro-parties at the nursing station. His welcoming demeanor and sense of humor converted staff and colleagues into friends. Doug was present, mindful, and hilarious. He was a man of many words. He proudly boasted of two things- his award for Best Handwriting at BSA Hospital and his love of tacos.
Doug's life was filled with many people who loved him deeply, none more than his wife of almost 32 years. Their three sons, Benjamin, Evan, and Casey were his greatest joy. He looked forward to growing older with them and his grandchildren.
Evan's accidental death on May 21, 2018 stole Doug's smile for a while. Doug's dedication to surviving his own grief was a testament to all around him. He declared his Five Simple Rules to be Happy:
Free your heart from hatred. Free your mind from worries. Live simply. Give more. Expect less.
Dr. Douglas Lewis is survived by his wife, Dr. Beverly Axe-Lewis, son Benjamin Lewis and his three children: Ayden, Addisyn and Ashton Lewis, his son Casey Lewis, and his daughter Jessica Lewis. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Lewis, his mother Meredith Lewis in Colorado, his father LeRoy Lewis in Illinois, and half-sisters Simina Lewis and Natalie Lewis.
Due to the current focus on community safety, no memorial service is planned. Please consider sharing any special memories with his family through a note sent to Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic, Attn: Dr. Wilson.
Dr. Douglas Lewis supported The High Plains Children's Home and Family Services in Amarillo. Any donation in his name would honor him. High Plains Children's Home, P.O. Box 7448, Amarillo, TX 79114.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.