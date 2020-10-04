Uncle Dougie I'm so grateful that I got to see you two years ago. And so grateful to have had the best uncles in the world! You always loved me and my children, thank you. We loved you too. Your beautiful smile, kind heart and your sense of humor. You and Tio were the best! Always happy to see us, smiling and cracking jokes! You will be missed, you will be remembered and you will be loved forever! God's Speed uncle Dougie, tell mama and daddy we're all fine and we miss them too! Rest easy and in peace. Love your niece Sheila and family. God's Speed. ❤

Sheila London

Family