Douglas Eugene Williams, 90, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Mount Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Thomas Sands officiating. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Douglas was born on October 6, 1929, in Bryan, TX to Eddie and Georgia Williams. He attended Frederick Douglass School and Patton High. He worked for Santa Fe Railroad for 40 years until retirement and became a full-time steward for various families in the community. Mr. Williams was an aficionado of bartending. When speaking with anyone, young or old, they would say or have said "Mr. Williams always had words of wisdom to leave with you when having a conversation". Douglas loved people, had an infectious smile and a zest for life. Douglas was the oldest member of Mount Zion Baptist Church serving faithfully from childhood up until he was unable to attend. Douglas was known by many as "Dougie, Dougie Fresh, Dougford, Big Man Tate, Daddy, L.M.T., Big Papa, and Pawpaw".
He married his sweetheart Wilma Joyce Stokes on November 12, 1953. At the tender age of ten years old, when he saw her wearing her Roman sandals, he said "I am going to marry her".
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Olga Renee' Williams; a sister, Lanoria Bonner; and two brothers, Lee Otis Williams, and Lawrence "O.D." Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Joyce Williams, of Amarillo, TX; three daughters, Inger D. Williams, Barbara Palmer, and Marcia Taylor-Diggs (Carl), all of Amarillo, TX; granddaughter, TáMikka LáShae Williams, of Amarillo, TX; a grandson, Malachi "Mack" Palmer and his mother Anna Ruth Palmer, of Amarillo, TX; a special nephew, Dwight Williams, of Amarillo, TX; a sister-in-law, Janet "Zate" Ragsdale; a brother-in-law, John Lewis Ragsdale; special friends, Birlon Washington, and Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Doris Faye "D.J." Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends and loved ones.
The family would like to thank the nurses at High Plains Senior Care, Chelsea, Erikka, and Tiffany, and the rest of the staff. They would also like to thank Dr. William Ledford and Dr. Juilto Uy and their staff.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
