Douglas (Grant) Lemons, 57, of Amarillo died November 12, 2020. A private Grave Side service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 16 at Citizens Cemetery of Clarendon. Grant was preceded in death by his wife Carol Lemons, father Jerry and mother Maxine Lemons. He is survived by his sister Sherry & husband Lee Weimer - their daughter Kay, and brother Justin & wife Delilah Lemons - their daughter Rachel and husband Leo Villalobos and their children Lucas, Carolina, and Emilia. To view the full obit please visit lagroneblackburnshaw.com