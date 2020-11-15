1/1
Douglas Grant Lemons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas (Grant) Lemons, 57, of Amarillo died November 12, 2020. A private Grave Side service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 16 at Citizens Cemetery of Clarendon. Grant was preceded in death by his wife Carol Lemons, father Jerry and mother Maxine Lemons. He is survived by his sister Sherry & husband Lee Weimer - their daughter Kay, and brother Justin & wife Delilah Lemons - their daughter Rachel and husband Leo Villalobos and their children Lucas, Carolina, and Emilia. To view the full obit please visit lagroneblackburnshaw.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved