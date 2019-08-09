Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas M. Oney. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Martin Oney, 91, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away of natural causes in Amarillo on July 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Schooler Funeral Home chapel in Amarillo, Texas on Saturday, August 10 at 10:00 A.M. Internment will proceed immediately following, to Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas.



Douglas was born in St. Charles, Missouri, the son of Carl and Mabel (Martin) Oney. He graduated from Mullinville High School in Mullinville, Kansas, and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.



Upon returning from service, Doug was a clerk and dispatcher for Northern Natural Gas Company in Kansas and Nebraska. Doug married Betty June Hughes of Kansas on December 24, 1951, and they built a family with three sons.



He spent the bulk of his career in the meat packing industry, beginning in Nebraska and continuing in Amarillo. He and Betty moved to Amarillo in 1974 as a part of the team that started the Iowa Beef Processors facility.



Doug was a Boy Scout leader, a Mason, and after his retirement, a regular volunteer at the Amarillo VA Hospital. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his three sons, his brother, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty; parents, Carl and Mabel; and one infant sibling.



Online condolences may be shared at





Douglas Martin Oney, 91, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away of natural causes in Amarillo on July 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Schooler Funeral Home chapel in Amarillo, Texas on Saturday, August 10 at 10:00 A.M. Internment will proceed immediately following, to Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas.Douglas was born in St. Charles, Missouri, the son of Carl and Mabel (Martin) Oney. He graduated from Mullinville High School in Mullinville, Kansas, and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.Upon returning from service, Doug was a clerk and dispatcher for Northern Natural Gas Company in Kansas and Nebraska. Doug married Betty June Hughes of Kansas on December 24, 1951, and they built a family with three sons.He spent the bulk of his career in the meat packing industry, beginning in Nebraska and continuing in Amarillo. He and Betty moved to Amarillo in 1974 as a part of the team that started the Iowa Beef Processors facility.Doug was a Boy Scout leader, a Mason, and after his retirement, a regular volunteer at the Amarillo VA Hospital. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.He is survived by his three sons, his brother, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty; parents, Carl and Mabel; and one infant sibling.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close