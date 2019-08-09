Douglas Martin Oney, 91, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away of natural causes in Amarillo on July 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Schooler Funeral Home chapel in Amarillo, Texas on Saturday, August 10 at 10:00 A.M. Internment will proceed immediately following, to Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas.
Douglas was born in St. Charles, Missouri, the son of Carl and Mabel (Martin) Oney. He graduated from Mullinville High School in Mullinville, Kansas, and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Upon returning from service, Doug was a clerk and dispatcher for Northern Natural Gas Company in Kansas and Nebraska. Doug married Betty June Hughes of Kansas on December 24, 1951, and they built a family with three sons.
He spent the bulk of his career in the meat packing industry, beginning in Nebraska and continuing in Amarillo. He and Betty moved to Amarillo in 1974 as a part of the team that started the Iowa Beef Processors facility.
Doug was a Boy Scout leader, a Mason, and after his retirement, a regular volunteer at the Amarillo VA Hospital. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his three sons, his brother, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty; parents, Carl and Mabel; and one infant sibling.
