Doug was born to Don and Doris Marie (Mickie) in Oklahoma, on March 11, 1958. He was an older brother to Greg Shelton, and loved to care for Greg as much as he loved to create havoc in Greg's life.



Doug spent his childhood in Guymon, Oklahoma, where he made amazing memories. He graduated from Guymon High School in 1976. He attended Oklahoma Panhandle State University where he majored



in English.



After graduation, Doug taught at Guymon High School, and molded the lives of so many students with whom he remained in contact over the years. He later moved to Boise City, Oklahoma, where he taught at Boise City High School. After leaving Oklahoma, Doug moved to Perryton, Texas, where he taught eighth grade English at Perryton Junior High School.



Doug was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, his grandparents, Otis and Belle Shelton and Shelton, as well as his great- grandparents who made the Oklahoma Land Run.



To honor Doug's wishes, his cremated remains combined with his brother's remains, will be scattered over the Shelton homestead in Cheyenne, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ranger Academic Enrichment Foundation (RAEF) in Doug Shelton's memory.





