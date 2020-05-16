Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Young Robertson. View Sign Service Information Wright's Funeral Parlor 1913 Junction Hwy Kerrville , TX 78028 (830)-895-3323 Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Young Robertson, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 13, 2020. He was born on May 11, 1934 in Locust Grove, TX to Nannie Belle and Edwin Barrington Robertson. He was raised by God fearing parents along with his 9 siblings.



Doug graduated from Briscoe High School (1952) and went on to play basketball at Frank Phillips Junior College. He joined the US Air Force (1954) and taught accounting.



Doug was an accomplished businessman. He owned and managed Robertson Refrigeration for 50 years and was a local home builder. Doug was also a rental property owner in the area for 35 years. He farmed and ranched, as well as raising ostriches. He lived and worked in Shamrock until he married LaNell and moved to Kerrville for the last 10 years of his life.



He was a member of Kerrville Bible Church. He was a prayer warrior and his faith was a very important part of his life.



Doug loved people was loved in return by all those he met. He enjoyed a good game of dominoes and truly games of any kind.



He leaves behind his wife of 10 years, LaNell Beaird Robertson; children, Kathy Brittain (Scott) of Amarillo, Jerry Robertson (Sherry) of Shamrock, Brenda Duncan (Steve) of Amarillo and Connie Gonzalez (Pete) of Wildwood, MO; stepsons, James Beaird of Kerrville, Joel Beaird of Oklahoma City, OK and Jeff Beaird (Margaret) of West Chicago, IL; 27 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



Graveside service will be held 2pm, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Shamrock Cemetery with Mike Martin of South Georgia Baptist Church of Amarillo officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Kerrville Bible Church in Doug's memory.



The Robertson family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Peterson Hospice and to family and friends that surrounded them with prayers and love during this time.





