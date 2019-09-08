Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Douglas Lintner. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, September 6, 2019, Duane Douglas Lintner, loving husband and father, passed away 1 day after his 83rd Birthday.



Private family interment was held at Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Duane was born on September 5, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI to Adelaide and Ray Stanley Lintner. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from Texas Lutheran College in San Antonio, Texas, his Master's Degree in Business Administration, from West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas, and his doctorate in Computer Science from Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida.



On July 17, 1956, he married Betty Caroline Stovall while he was stationed at Amarillo AFB in Amarillo, Texas.



Duane proudly served in the United States Air Force for more than 25 years. He served with honor and distinction for his country during the Korean and Vietnam War. Duane and Betty travelled the country as he served in the military living in Tacoma, Washington, Washington, DC, Kansas City, Missouri, Chicago, Illinois, San Antonio, Texas, Anchorage, Alaska, Clovis, New Mexico, and Madison, Wisconsin. Duane was an expert on computer languages and made this his career beginning at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. He wrote books for IBM on several of those languages.



Upon retiring from the military, Duane and Betty moved back to Amarillo, Texas where Duane worked for the Department of the Interior as Director of the IT Department. He later served as the Department Chair of the School of Computer Science at Amarillo College.



Duane and Betty were passionate about education and enjoyed helping people reach their full potential through teaching, mentoring and scholarship assistance.



Duane was an avid history buff and loved reading World War II books or touring historical sights with his family all around America. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed reading to his children and grandchildren. He loved working on old cars and had collected or sold several over the years. He adored jazz music and dancing to it with his wife Betty. He was well known for his wit and sense of humor.



Duane was preceded in death by his father, Ray Stanley, his mother, Adelaide and his wife, Betty Carolyn (Stovall) Lintner as well as 2 sisters and 3 brothers.



Duane is survived by his children: Bryan Lintner (Denisa) of Amarillo, Texas, Brenda Lintner Scott (Rod) of Madison, Mississippi, and his six grandchildren Landon Lintner, of Amarillo Texas, Haley Lintner of Amarillo, Texas, Hunter Scott of Manchester, New Hampshire, Jackson Scott of Huntsville, Alabama, Harrison Scott of Starkville, Mississippi and John David Scott of Madison, Mississippi.



The family suggests memorials to be made to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800



Miami, FL 33131.



Online condolences may be shared at





