Dudley was born in Lubbock on August 16, 1931 to parents Estelle and Ross Stanley. He attended Lubbock High School after which he enrolled in Texas Tech University. Before graduation he enlisted in in officers training in the US Army. He obtained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. It was while stationed at Fort Hood that he met and married his wife Peggy (nee Robison). After the army they returned to Lubbock where he graduated from Tech with a degree in petroleum geology. He eventually settled in Amarillo where he would live for the duration of his life. He went on to have a successful career in the oil and gas business. Dudley was an avid sportsman, playing baseball, basketball and handball before taking up his favorite hobby, golf. He was very active with the downtown YMCA in Amarillo until its closing. He stayed involved in his community most especially as a president of the Palo Duro Club where his family spent many wonderful years. Dudley was an active member of Saint Paul's Methodist Church in Amarillo and Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale, Arizona. Dudley and Peggy had a winter home in Scottsdale, where through golf and bridge, they made lifelong friends. Dudley was preceded in death by his brother, Robert and his sister, Kay. He is survived by his brother, Kyle; his sister, Betty; and many nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy, his sons, David and Mike (of Florida, New York and Connecticut). Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution can give to Faith City Mission of Amarillo, Texas. They provide food, shelter and clothing for the homeless, a cause that was very close to Dudley's heart.





