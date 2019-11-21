Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Hillside Christian Church West Campus 6100 Soncy View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dustin Anthony Ford went into the arms of Jesus on November 18, 2019.



Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church West Campus, 6100 Soncy. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Dustin was born on April 28, 1984 in Amarillo, TX to Darrell and Katherine Ford.



From a very young age Dustin had a love of music, motors, and life. Which would include a joy ride in his parents car at age 10, and becoming a talented guitarist just like his dad.



Dustin graduated from Tascosa High School in 2002. In 2003 he welcomed his first son Brayden. Brayden was one of the two lights of his life. Dustin welcomed his second light, Jackson in 2011. He loved his sons with all that he had. Wanting to follow in his father's footsteps, he began pursuing his flying career by obtaining a student pilot's license, and soloing in a 182 and an Air-coupe. Due to an unexpected car crash, his flying career was put on hold, where he then soon pursed his carrier as a commercial truck driver. Dustin graduated from Amarillo College with his CDL certificate in 2015. Along with commercial driving, he had a talent for landscaping. Dustin lived a life full of love, passion, and metal music. He will be greatly missed by all who was privileged to meet him.



He is preceded in death by brother, David Ford; grandmother, Joann Ford; and grandfathers, Charles Carruth and Theron Walker.



Dustin is survived by his sons, Brayden and Jackson Ford; his fiance, Allison Johnson; parents, Darrell and Katherine Ford; sister, Katie Hurt and husband Dustin; nieces and nephews, Conner, Harper and Hudson Hurt; maternal grandmothers, Edna Walker and Dianne Carruth; paternal grandparents, Buddy and Nancy Ford; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



