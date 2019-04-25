Dwaine Stewart, 77, of Texline died April 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Central Time on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Texline Church of Christ in Texline, Texas with Pastor Daniel Vogt officiating. Burial will follow in the Texline Cemetery by Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton, New Mexico. He is survived by his wife; Rebecca Stewart of Texline, Texas. 2 DAUGHTERS: Briana Lynn Stewart of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Alisha Ann McMasters of Texline, Texas. 2 SISTERS-IN-LAW: Melinda Stewart of Amarillo, Texas and Celesta Stewart of Hobbs, New Mexico. And 7 Grandchildren, 1 Great-Granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. www.hassfuneralhome.com , Clayton, New Mexico
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019