Dwight Jeremaine Terry, was born to April Wright and Dwight Terry, in Ft. Worth, TX. He attended public schools in Ft. Worth, TX, and Gastonia, North Carolina, and graduated from Tascosa High School, May of 2018. His survivors are his mother; April Wright (Garrett) and his father Dwight. His grandmother; Diana Reed of Amarillo, TX, Gail Crawford, great grandmother; Eula Pickens(Nene) of Ft. Worth, TX, sisters; Kaeley Reed and Haeleigh Reed of Amarillo, TX, Destini Wright of Chicago, IL, and Amanda Terry and Jade Johnson of Ft. Worth, TX, brothers; James Childs of Amarillo, TX, and Jarrett Wright of Chicago, IL, seven nieces, 2 nephews, and a host of family and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, from 5-7pm, February 28th, at New Covenant Missionary, 3100 Angelus Dr., funeral services will be held at Temple of Praise Community Church, 1901 W. Amarillo BLVD, at 10 am.





Dwight Jeremaine Terry, was born to April Wright and Dwight Terry, in Ft. Worth, TX. He attended public schools in Ft. Worth, TX, and Gastonia, North Carolina, and graduated from Tascosa High School, May of 2018. His survivors are his mother; April Wright (Garrett) and his father Dwight. His grandmother; Diana Reed of Amarillo, TX, Gail Crawford, great grandmother; Eula Pickens(Nene) of Ft. Worth, TX, sisters; Kaeley Reed and Haeleigh Reed of Amarillo, TX, Destini Wright of Chicago, IL, and Amanda Terry and Jade Johnson of Ft. Worth, TX, brothers; James Childs of Amarillo, TX, and Jarrett Wright of Chicago, IL, seven nieces, 2 nephews, and a host of family and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, from 5-7pm, February 28th, at New Covenant Missionary, 3100 Angelus Dr., funeral services will be held at Temple of Praise Community Church, 1901 W. Amarillo BLVD, at 10 am. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

