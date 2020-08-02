Earl Anthony Baca passed away June 1, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas.
A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at First Family Church, 6101 Bell St. Colorful clothing to honor Earl is strongly encouraged!
Earl was born on August 11, 1947 to Louis and Precilla Baca. He was a hard worker his entire life, sometimes working 2 or more jobs to provide for his family. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. A caring and trusted friend, Earl would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it.
He was a witty man and always joking, but Earl was best known for his big heart. He loved children and was always lending a helping hand to those in need. He wore extremely colorful clothing and actually had a Hawaiian shirt for every day of the year. If he wasn't wearing a floral print shirt, it at least had to be a bright T-Shirt with a neon cap to set it off. It was all part of his big personality. He was pure joy and enthusiasm. He was every color in the rainbow.
Earl will be sorely missed by all who knew him, but none more than his brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
