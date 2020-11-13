1/1
Earl Dean Pharis
1934 - 2020
Earl Dean Pharis was born on March 5, 1934 to Cleveland and Pauline Pharis in Olney, Texas. He entered the presence of his Lord on October 31, 2020. He was a loving and devoted husband and father, and a trusted friend and mentor to many. Graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Father Philip Ray officiating.

Earl grew up as one of seven siblings in Seminole, Texas. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in accounting from Texas Tech University. Prior to receiving his degree, Earl served two years in the U.S. Army - 11th Armored Regiment. Earl was the Chief Accountant for Mesa Petroleum (Amarillo, Texas) in 1966. In 1967 he moved to Dalhart and became a partner of Harlon Gaskill and their partnership evolved into the accounting firm of Gaskill, Pharis & Pharis. Earl earned numerous professional accomplishments over the course of his career including President of the Southern and Western Accounting Group, Vice President of the Texas Tech Tax Institute, Secretary of the Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Society of CPA's and Outstanding CPA of the Year Award from the Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Society of CPA's. He served the Dalhart community in many leadership capacities including Senior Warden of St. James Episcopal Church, President of the Dalhart Lions Club, President of the Dallam-Hartley County United Fund, and Director of the Dallam Health Care Corporation.

Earl married Jimmie Tomlinson on October 31, 1960 sharing 60 years of marriage to the day. They had two sons, Craig and Jay. He loved and supported his family faithfully through many seasons of life, and he loved the Lord Jesus.

Earl is survived by his wife Jimmie; son Craig and partner Travis McCullough; son Jay and wife Michelle; grandchildren Keslie and Trenton; brother Mel Pharis; sister Nancy Barati; and sister Elaine Brown. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to his dedicated and compassionate caregivers of True Blessings and BSA Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. James Episcopal Church, 801 Denver Avenue, Dalhart, TX 79022.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Horizon Funeral Home - Dalhart
701 Elm Ave.
Dalhart, TX 79022
806-244-5500
