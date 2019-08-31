Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Glynn Alexander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Earl Glynn Alexander, resident of Amarillo, Texas, and former resident of Fort Worth, 82, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 on Sunday, September 1 at the Ware Living Center in Amarillo and at 10:30 on Monday, September 2 at All Saints Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to (1) Tarrant Area Food Bank ( https://tafb.org/donate/ ) or to (2) BCS Hope Fund, c/o Baptist Community Services, 701 Park Place Ave., Amarillo, TX, 79101. Earl was born on December 9, 1936 to the late Elton and Lillian Alexander in Nacogdoches, Texas. He graduated from Nacogdoches High School and earned a bachelor of science in chemistry from Baylor University. During his senior year at Baylor, he married Olive Alice Jeanfreau. Upon Earl's graduation, they moved to Providence, Rhode Island, where he completed his Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Brown University. After graduating from Brown, Earl joined the technical staff of Texas Instruments in Dallas. He was employed in the area of research and development in semiconductor devices. In 1975, Earl and his family began a new era. They journeyed to Hawaii to become involved in Youth With A Mission, an international missionary organization. Earl and his family moved to Hereford, Texas in 1978 where he was employed by Arrowhead Mills, a whole foods company. The next chapter in Earl's experiences was a return to the missionary organization. In 1984, Earl and his wife moved to Guatemala, Central America. There he directed a bilingual School of Evangelism, and then oversaw a mercy ministries team. In 1988, Earl and Olive returned to Texas where he worked for General Dynamics in Fort Worth (later Lockheed) Martin until his retirement in 2003. Earl was steeped in Texas lore and knowledge. He would proudly cite he had traveled in all 254 counties of the state and had seen almost all of the courthouses. Music was an abiding interest throughout Earl's days. He took great delight in singing. He was a frequent soloist in several choirs and enjoyed singing in the Schola Cantorum of Texas chorus for fourteen seasons. Gardening was a long-term interest of Earl's. He became certified as a Texas Master Gardener and was a member of both the Tarrant County and Randall County Master Gardeners Associations. Earl is survived by his wife, Olive Alice Jeanfreau Alexander, his son, Eric Ross Alexander and daughter-in-law Christine Lyons Alexander; six Alexander grandsons; David, Stephen, Robert, Michael, Lee and Andrew, their respective wives and their children; daughter, Paula Esther Alexander Olson, son-in-law Daniel Warren Olson; three Olson grandsons: Eric, Alexis, and Peter, and one Olson granddaughter, Elizabeth Olson Hames, their respective spouses and their children; also by his sister, Faye Alexander Matlock, and by many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

