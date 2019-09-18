Earl Lynn Barker, 75, of Groom died on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Amarillo. Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon. Lynn was born on November 5, 1943 in Clarendon to Earl and Vonnie Howerton Barker. He married Wanda Jackson on March 30, 1973 in Tucumcari, NM. He worked as a truck driver for Affiliated Foods until his retirement. He lived in Canadian for many years before moving to Groom, where he resided for 26 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist in Groom. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening, and dancing. He was known for his sense of humor and his ability to always make people laugh. He was most known for being Groom's unofficial town handyman. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Schellon Meek; and 2 grandchildren, Jamisen Lanham and Evan Johnson. Survivors include his wife Wanda of Groom; 2 sons, Danny Johnson of Grandview and Donnie Johnson of Grandview; 2 daughters, Dana Johnson of Grandview and Dondra Lanham and husband Richard of White Deer; a sister, Carla Reed and partner Dennis Hunter of Pflugerville; 6 grandchildren, Taren Kretzer and Ben, Rainey Johnson, Cody Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Jaxon Rogers, Isaac Lanham; 6 great-grandchildren; an adopted sister, Dondra Downs; and 3 adopted daughters, Renee Johnson, Jolyn Johnson, and Autumn Mandel. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the First United Methodist Church in Groom or the Dallas Children's Hospital.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019