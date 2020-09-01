Earl Smith Horne's earthly journey ended on Friday, August 28, 2020, shortly after midnight. Earl was born on December 24, 1929, in South Portsmouth, Kentucky, to Sabra Elizabeth and Joseph Smith Horne. Earl was the eleventh of thirteen children. He and his siblings were reared on a Kentucky farm during the Great Depression. After being graduated from South Portsmouth High School, Earl eventually joined his brother Bill in the logging camps in and around Headquarters, Idaho. In his later years, he traveled back to Idaho, and reconnected with several of his logging camp buddies. In 1951, Earl answered the call of his country and enlisted in the United States Army. In December 1951, he was deployed to South Korea where he served along the 38th Parallel in the 2nd Infantry Division as a combat engineer. He returned stateside to Selfridge AFB, Michigan, where he served as an aircraft plotter in a fighter interceptor squadron. After leaving the army, Earl attended Mayo State Vocational School in Paintsville, Kentucky, where he met his future bride, Betty Ann Tyler. They were married on August 24, 1956, and then moved to Amarillo, Texas, in 1958 where he worked at the Pantex Plant for almost 40 years. Earl Horne lived a very active, full life for almost 91 years. In addition to his day job, he hauled and stacked hay, played basketball, ran, and worked out. He bred, raised,trained and showed Appaloosa horses. He gardened and planted trees wherever he lived, and he was an avid reader. He was a long time member of the Classic Rollers car club. He supported the activities of the City Church Outreach Ministry until his death, believing their mission to be "the most important mission on earth." Earl was preceded in death by both of his parents and all twelve of his siblings. He is survived by his best friend, Betty Horne of Amarillo; his daughters, Lucinda Horne of Amarillo, and Mary Fulce and her husband Robin of Panhandle, Texas; his son Joseph Horne and his wife Lorraine of Amarillo; and three grandsons: Matthew Horne of Tucson, Arizona, Jacob Horne of Amarillo, and Derek Fulce of Panhandle. Earl's family was his life, as he repeatedly stated in his final weeks. He had a big heart with lots of love to share, and over the years, he formed many life-long friendships with people of all ages. We will all miss his stories, his jokes and that ornery smile of his. Earl's family requests donations to City Church Outreach Ministry of Amarillo in lieuof flowers. Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 3, 2020, atLlano Cemetery, with Pastor Donnie Lane of City Church officiating. To view sign the tribute wall in lue of flowers spend donations to City Church in memory of Mr. Earl Smith Horne.