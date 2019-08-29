Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earma Lee (Carey) Conner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Earma was born in Bryan, TX, July 31, 1933. She was the first born of the late Ernest Carey, Sr. and Estella Carey. She was a faithful and dedicated Charter Member of Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church for 52 years. She served the Usher Board for 30 years and contributed regularly to support the ministry. She was also a member of the Mt Olive Grand Chapter of TX, Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers Lum, Otis, Earnest and Nathaniel Carey, and two sisters Estella Nelson and Robbie Fleming. She leaves to cherish her memory: her son, Vernon Conner (LaVern) of Amarillo, TX, her niece/daughter Elizabeth Gibson of Amarillo, TX and her brother; Jackson Carey (LaMelda) of Amarillo, TX. A host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Viewing will be held Friday, August 30th at Golden Gate Mortuary, 1416 N. Hughes, from 5PM-7PM. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 31st at Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 11AM. Sign the guest book and view the full obit at





