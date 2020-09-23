1/
Earnest McMillan
1924 - 2020
Earnest McMillan, 95, of Amarillo died September 21, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday September 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Bykota Southern Baptist Church 4022 NE 26th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79107 Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
