Earnest (Mac) McMillan 95 of Amarillo, Texas passed away Monday September 21, 2020 in Amarillo. Earnest was born in Erick, Oklahoma on December 19, 1924 to John McMillan and Amelia Babcock McMillan. He grew up on the family farm. His mother passed away when he was 12. He was saved and baptized in the local Baptist Church in Erick. Earnest graduated from the Erick High School in 1944. After graduation He served his nation in the Navy from 1944 to 1945. After leaving the Navy he oved to Amarillo, Texas in October of 1945 he worked for Western Auto Supply for 10 years and Colorado Interstate Gas Company for 32 years. In 1956 Earnest continued his education in applied sciences as to the Natural Gas Industry. On January 1, 1988 Ernest retired as a Field Technician Supervisor. After retirement he volunteered at Sterquell's Buggy and Wagon Collection on Polk Street, BSA Hospital and at Palo Duro State Park Interpretative Center. Earnest loved the lord and his work, he taught a bible a class 40 years, and he also served as a bible study director for Hillcrest and Bykota Baptist Churches and on an occasion conducted Wednesday night service and Sunday morning services. Earnest is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Wanda; a son Charles; a daughter Terry McMillan; sisters Dorothy Barrett and Pauline Bachelor. He is survived by a daughter Sherri Broyles and husband Rick Broyles of Amarillo. Two grandsons Danny Broyles and wife Devon and Derick Broyles and wife Gayla. Four great grandsons Brandon; Nathan; Shai and Patrick. Two great granddaughters Rian and Aven Broyles. Two great-great grandchildren. Nephews Richard Haworth and wife Kaye and Larry Batchlear. Caregiver and soul mate and friend Barbara Barkley cared for him in the home since 2009.