Mirl "Eddie" Hammons passed away December 2, 2019 in Amarillo.



Memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Eddie spent many years in local law enforcement, including Potter County, Randall County and Armstrong County Sheriff's departments and had been a police officer for the Veterans Administration Hospital. Eddie then spent several years as a housing inspector and electrician lead for Texas Tech University Health Science Center. Eddie was an avid fisherman and loved nothing more than to be on the lake, a fishing pole in hand, telling tall fish storied and to spend time with his great-grandaughter, Hollis.



He is preceded in death by his brother, Harold Hammons.



Eddie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vicki; mother, Gracie Hammons; father, Rodney Hammons; daughter, Jame Dobbins and son, David Hammons; grandson, Tyler Smith; granddaughter, Halie Smith; aunt, Janis Andrus; sisters, Ann, Pat, Diane and Robin; great-granddaughter, Hollis; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Jason Bullis, Randy Merrick, Kathy Gass, Jeanette Massey, John Salter and Nevan Lemar.



