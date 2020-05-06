Eddie Hernandez Jr., 29, of Amarillo died May 1, 2020. Services are scheduled for Thursday May 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Visitation is scheduled for Thursday May 7, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. To view Eddie's full obituary and online condolences maybe shared at www.lagroneblackburnshaw.com LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 6 to May 7, 2020