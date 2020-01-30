Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddie R. Burgess. View Sign Service Information ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, INC - WELLINGTON 1300 EAST AVENUE Wellington , TX 79095 (806)-447-2506 Send Flowers Obituary

Eddie R. Burgess age 88 of Amarillo, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.



Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Adams Funeral Chapel with Mr. Keith Martin officiating. Burial will be in Quail Cemetery. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.



He was born on February 16, 1931 in Kelton, to James Albert and Pearl Inez Marquis Burgess. He married Barbara May on January 6, 1931 in Pampa. She died in 2017.



Eddie served in the U.S. Air Force from 1949 until his retirement in 1972. He was a flight engineer during both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After he retired, he returned to Pampa from Washington state. In 1978 he moved to his farm at Quail where he enjoyed farming. Due to health issues he moved to Amarillo in 2001 and lived in the V.A. Community Living Center.



He was also preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother and 5 sisters.



Eddie is survived by a daughter Connie Burgess of Amarillo; 3 sons Mike Burgess of Maple Valley, WA, David Burgess of Tacoma, WA and Wade Burgess of Spanaway, WA; a brother Royce E. Burgess of Sherman; sister Geri Lynn Pendleton of Sherman; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.



The family suggests that memorials be made to the Quail Cemetery.





