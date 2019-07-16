Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edi Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Edi Williams, lifelong resident of Wellington, TX, passed away at the age of 62. Edi was born on August 18, 1956, in Wellington, TX, to Harold and Pat Lewis Watkins. On October 30, 1975, Edi married Mike Williams. They raised two daughters, Nichole and Tiffany, and one son, Brock. Edi attended West Texas State University and later was employed by Collingsworth General Hospital and the City of Wellington. She served as the first Wellington Rodeo Association President in 2003 and continued to be an active member of this organization.



God and family were first in Edi's life. She was a member of the First Christian Church. She was an avid fan of and enjoyed attending her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews' events. She also spent most of her adult years riding and training barrel horses. She served as a mentor to many family members and others in the sport of barrel racing. Horses were a significant part of Edi's life, but the friendships she made while riding were much more important to her.



Edi was preceded in death by her father, Harold, her mother, Pat, and a brother, Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Mike, and three children, Nichole and husband, Chad Mock; Tiffany and husband, Toby Tarver; Brock Williams and Breana Holmes. Her seven grandchildren, Korbyn and Carson Tarver; Addy, Quade, Claire and Brinley Mock; and Rafe Holmes. She is survived by a sister, Cynthia Hill of Cedar Creek Reservoir, TX, and a brother,Fred Watkins, and wife, Brenda, of Winters, TX. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.



The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Wellington EMS or HUGS (Hearts United Give Support).



Arrangements were by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.



