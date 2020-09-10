Edith Lavelle Starkey, 96, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 in Graham. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Newcastle under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.



Lavelle was born June 16, 1924 in Jayton to the late Jefferson Ervin and Lavenia (Jones) Billingsley. She married Jesse Harold Starkey July 25, 1942 in Floydada and he preceded her in death. Lavelle worked for the United Postal Service in Happy and was a member of the Baptist Church. Lavelle was a woman of many talents especially her wonderful meals, beautiful yard and flowers. Her greatest joy came from being a loving wife, mother and grand and great mother. She will be remembered for her smile and kind heart.



Survivors include: daughters, Mary Ferguson and husband, Norman of Graham, Elaine McNeill and husband, James of Floydada and Sherri Bell and husband, Doug of Newcastle; sister-in-law, Mary Billingsley of Albuquergue, New Mexico; 12 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by son, Harold Starkey and wife Cyndie, sister, Laverne Hampton, and brothers, Grandville Billingsley and Roy Billingsley.



Graveside services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Happy Cemetery in Happy, Texas.



Memorials may be made to the Happy Senior Citizens P.O. Box 395, Happy, TX 79042 or the Happy Cemetery Association P.O. Box 248, Happy, TX 79042.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store